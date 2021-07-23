Cancel
Food & Drinks

Strawberry Yogurt Ice Pops

Weelicious
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese Strawberry Yogurt Ice Pops are a super simple, healthy treat and the perfect way to beat the summertime heat!. This time of year nothing is more refreshing than a popsicle, especially when it's one of these naturally sweet Strawberry Yogurt Ice Pops. These little frozen treats have been stocked in our freezer all summer long. I love making them for the kids because I know they're getting a healthy treat that's not packed full of added sugar. Plus they love them so it's a win-win!

weelicious.com

#Yogurt#Strawberries#Sugar#Food Drink#Coconut Fruit Popsicles#Strawberry Fruit Leather
Summer is arguably the most welcome season of the year –– yet, much like all seasons, it's not perfect. After all, the summer tends to bring on blazing temperatures. Luckily, there are remedies to beat the heat, and recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge has the perfect remedy: a homemade ice pop recipe.

