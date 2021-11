The City of Alexandria in Virginia is looking for members to serve on a civilian police review board, and those who are interested have until next week to apply. The Independent Community Policing Review Board was established in July after the council unanimously adopted a measure, “which condemned police brutality and systemic racism; reaffirmed that Black Lives Matter; and stated Council’s intent to establish a community policing review board in our City,” according to the city website.

