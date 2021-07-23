Cancel
Celebrities

Kevin Hart Reveals Why He Rejected Offer to Go to Space

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Hart revealed why he opted not to go to space recently. Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos managed to leave Earth, but they left the beloved comedian behind. In a conversation on his SiriusXM show, he talked about how a production wanted to document a celebrity’s experience up there. However, Hart wasn’t buying what they were selling. He’s not a huge fan of the possible danger that could come with such a mission. They offered him a lot of money for the stunt, but he said that “the number isn’t important.” As a father of four, he wouldn’t like to play those games with his life. Funnily enough, there’s been a lot of discussion about what constitutes going to space. A lot of analysts say that both Branson and Bezos reached what they would term the “edge of space.” That was more than enough for some spectators as they basked in the wild scene for both billionaires. Check out what Hart had to say about pulling the rip cord on that intriguing offer.

