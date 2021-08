By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – America’s biggest concert promoter is trying to get people to come back to concerts.

Live Nation is offering $20 tickets for more than 1,000 shows, calling it Return to Live.

At Star Lake, there will be nine shows that will be up for the deal, including Jason Aldean, Maroon 5, Kiss and the Jonas Brothers.

The offer will go online this Wednesday, July 28 at noon.