AAA PS5 and Xbox Series X Game Stealth Released as a Surprise

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PS5 and Xbox Series X just got a AAA game, out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. There's not much to play on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. If you're playing on the former, you have games like Ratchet & Clank, Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, and not a ton else of consequence. If you're playing on the latter console, you have less to play until Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 release this holiday season. That said, if you're on either of these consoles and need something to play, Rebellion Development just stealth released the next-gen version of Sniper Elite 4.

