56th Great Lakes Invitational Hockey will be showcased at Yost and Munn Ice Arenas
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The upcoming 56th annual Great Lakes Invitational will be played in a showcase format at Yost Ice Arena and Munn Ice Arena. Michigan Tech will play at Michigan and Michigan State will host Western Michigan on Wednesday, December 29 and then the teams will flip opponents for Thursday, December 30 with Tech traveling to East Lansing and WMU heading southeast to Ann Arbor.www.uppermichiganssource.com
