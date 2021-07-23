Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

56th Great Lakes Invitational Hockey will be showcased at Yost and Munn Ice Arenas

By Mike Ludlum
WLUC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The upcoming 56th annual Great Lakes Invitational will be played in a showcase format at Yost Ice Arena and Munn Ice Arena. Michigan Tech will play at Michigan and Michigan State will host Western Michigan on Wednesday, December 29 and then the teams will flip opponents for Thursday, December 30 with Tech traveling to East Lansing and WMU heading southeast to Ann Arbor.

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Houghton, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Lakes Invitational#Munn Ice Arena#Wluc#Michigan Tech#Wmu#Gli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy