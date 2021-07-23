Cancel
Michigan State

SW Michigan Housing Remarket Remains Difficult For Buyers

WSJM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelling prices continue to keep setting records for the area’s home market. The Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors says there was a 49% drop in the number homes for sale at the end of June, but the month had the highest year-over-year selling price rise since at least 2006. The average sales price was up 10% from 2020 at $330,887 and the median price was up 2% from last year to $240,000. The number of homes on the market fell from 1,500 to 812, which is a 2.8 month supply, marking the first time this year to be above 2.5 months. For comparison, last June there was a 6.7 months supply of available homes. The amount of bank-owned of foreclosed homes sold remained at 1%, the same as May.

