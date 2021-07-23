Phil McDonald Preparing For New Role With Lake Michigan Catholic
It’s the end of an era at WSJM as Phil McDonald is moving on to be the new athletic director for Lake Michigan Catholic Schools. McDonald’s been with WSJM for more than 35 years, having started as a part-timer in the 80s when he was in college. At first, he did a few overnight shifts, but became a color commentator on sports broadcasts in 1988. After a few years, he started overseeing the sports department. Has he seen local sports change much since then?www.wsjm.com
