Phil McDonald Preparing For New Role With Lake Michigan Catholic

Adversity is nothing new for University of Tennessee players of the past dozen-plus years, so Alontae Taylor had been through tough times. Taylor initially committed to the Vols when Butch Jones was their head coach, and he de-committed when Jones was fired. Then Jeremy Pruitt took the job and convinced Taylor to re-commit to his home state’s flagship university. Then Pruitt’s teams showed promise before things fell apart in COVID-riddled 2020. A 3-7 record in a makeshift, SEC-only schedule and an in-house investigation alleging major NCAA violations combined to force Pruitt out the door. Then a borderline disturbing number of Taylor’s Tennessee teammates — including many of the team’s best players — left via the NCAA Transfer Portal, complicating a coaching search that ultimately ended with UCF’s Josh Heupel taking the job.