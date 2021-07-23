Cancel
Chevrolet Bolt Recalled Again By GM

WSJM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA software fix didn’t work, so now General Motors is going to recall 69,000 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles for a second time to replace battery modules. The 2017-19 models have been linked to nine fires and two injuries. GM spokesman Dan Flores says they will do all they can to get the recall repairs completed as quickly as possible.

