Whitmer Sends Letters of Gratitude to Small Businesses That Helped During The Pandemic

WSJM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Gretchen Whitmer has sent letters of gratitude to small businesses around the state that have helped in the fight against COVID-19. They include St. Julian Winery in Paw. The governor’s office has released the following:. This week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent letters of gratitude to more than 200 small...

