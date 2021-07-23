Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Damon Lindelof, Matt Reeves, Oscar Sharp Team for HBO Max Fantastical Medical Drama

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AhEKc_0b69QT5W00

Damon Lindelof (“The Leftovers”), Matt Reeves (“The Batman”) and Oscar Sharp — who co-created the first film with a script entirely written by AI (“Sunspring”) — are teaming up to develop a fantastical medical drama for HBO Max. The magical-realist original series, titled “ The Human Conditions ,” follows a young British doctor that must treat impossible illnesses (and the emotional issues that underlie them). The show hails from Reeves’ 6th & Idaho production banner, Warner Bros. Television and Brightstar.

6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski and Rafi Crohn will executive produce alongside Lindelof, Reeves and Sharp, who is also writing and directing. Tanya Seghatchian (“The Crown”) and John Woodward (“Cold War”) will executive produce via Brightstar.

Lindelof and Reeves are under overall deals with WBTV. Lindelof, who was recently creator and showrunner of the HBO limited series “Watchmen,” has a drama co-created with Tara Hernandez (“The Big Bang Theory”) headed to Peacock. He was also behind the ABC sci-fi drama series “Lost,” which spanned six season. Lindelof is repped by Range Media Partners and Myman Greenspan.

In addition to “The Batman” movie starring Robert Pattinson, Reeves is directing multiple “Batman” shows for WBTV: a drama set in Gotham for HBO Max and an animated series for HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Reeves’ 6th & Idaho is also currently producing “Ordinary Joe,” a new drama series for NBC.

Sharp directed “The Kármán Line” starring Olivia Colman in 2014, “It’s No Game” in 2017 and “Zone Out” in 2018. He is repped by United Talent Agency, Echo Lake and Independent Talent.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Lindelof
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#British#Brightstar#Wbtv#Abc#Range Media Partners#Cartoon Network#Nbc#United Talent Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesVariety

Rising Romanian Talents Ready for an International Breakthrough

Nearly two decades since the birth of the Romanian New Wave catapulted filmmakers like Cristian Mungiu (“4 Months, 3 Weeks, 2 Days”), Cristi Puiu (“Sieranevada”) and Corneliu Porumboiu (“The Whistlers”) onto the global stage, a fresh crop of rising talents is breathing new life into the country’s film industry. At...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Attracts 60 Million Netflix Viewers in its First Month

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of fans are under the impression that there is no life for actors outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Iron Man actor Robert Downey has proven in the past month alone that he'll be able to find a great deal of success elsewhere and of all places, it happened within the DC universe. In case you haven't been keeping up with RDJ's career post-Avengers: Endgame, the actor is one of the producers of Netflix's Sweet Tooth which was based on the DC Comics title of the same name.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on July 29

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, July 29 finds a new champion in the Twilight royal rumble. Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 moves up to No. 3, taking over the spot from the original Twilight film. The top two spots stay the same; the horror thriller Blood Red Sky and period romance drama The Last Letter From Your Lover are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Are Self-Produced Projects Like Amazon’s ‘Val’ Documentaries, Memoirs or Sales Pitches?

Even Val Kilmer doesn’t consider the movie he produced about his life to be a documentary. “Val,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this month and begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video Aug. 6, traces his career from his “Top Gun” breakthrough to recent health struggles, incorporating footage from Kilmer’s vast personal archive into the film. His son, Jack, also an actor, supplements his father’s narration, the elder Kilmer’s voice virtually unrecognizable from his heyday as a performer due to treatment for throat cancer. “Val would say in relation to this film that we are not making a documentary; we’re making...
TV & VideosDecider

Is ‘Stillwater’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will Matt Damon’s Movie Be Streaming?

Move over, Liam Neeson, because Matt Damon is taking on the role of protective papa in his new crime drama, Stillwater, which is opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Spotlight filmmaker Tom McCarthy—who also co-wrote the screenplay with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré—Stillwater tells the story of an oil worker named Bill Baker (Damon) who is desperately searching for a way to help his estranged daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) clear her name. While studying abroad in France, Allison has been falsely arrested for murder and is awaiting trial. Bill struggles to wade through the French legal system and language barrier as the clock is ticking, and he has to decide just how far he’s willing to go to save his daughter.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘The Take’: Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney, ‘Jungle Cruise’ Hits Theaters, Big Trailers Stir Oscar Buzz

Scarlett Johansson hits Disney with an industry-shaking lawsuit weeks after the day-and-date release of her Marvel movie “Black Widow” and just one day before Disney sets sail with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on “Jungle Cruise.” Meanwhile, Britney Spears’ hard-working legal eagle heads back to court to fight her conservatorship battle, and early Oscar buzz is growing for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars like Lady Gaga, Will Smith and Denzel Washington. It’s been another busy week in show business.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Hulu’s ‘The D’Amelio Show’ to Premiere in September (TV News Roundup)

TikTok’s “first family” is hitting the small screen with “The D’Amelio Show,” premiering on Sept. 3. Hulu’s eight-episode original docuseries, launching on Disney Plus internationally, follows the D’Amelio family — Charli, Dixie, Marc and Heidi — as they face challenges and opportunities and grapple with becoming overnight TikTok sensations. The series also focuses on how Marc and Heidi are raising Charli, the 16-year-old who is the most-followed creator on TikTok, and Dixie, the 19-year-old who is now pursuing a music career in Los Angeles. “The D’Amelio Show” is executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation...
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: The 10 best films to stream tonight

Sadly, no notable arrivals hit HBO Max this week, so I'm going to select a few that arrived at the beginning of July. They include: Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), No Sudden Move (2021), Pleasantville (1998) and Reservoir Dogs (1992). Judas and the Black Messiah was probably put on...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Panther 2 Star Hopping From Wakanda To Gotham For New Batman Project

Few actors have achieved it, but these days in the golden age of superhero movies, if you’ve managed to mark off a Marvel and DC project off on your resume, you’re doing well for yourself. And it looks like Black Panther fan-favorite Winston Duke is getting the chance to play the most beloved DC character there is thanks to a new project he is working on where he’ll play Batman.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Matt Reeves

Damon Lindelof, Matt Reeves Team with Oscar Sharp for HBO Max Magical Medical Drama. Watchmen and The Leftovers showrunner Damon Lindelof and The Batman director Matt Reeves are teaming up to produce a dramatic fantasy series by acclaimed British filmmaker Oscar Sharp for…. ‘The Batman’ Has Officially Wrapped Production. Actor...
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

The Human Conditions - Medical Drama In Development At HBO Max

Rising British filmmaker Oscar Sharp has teamed with Damon Lindelof and Matt Reeves to develop a magical-realist medical drama for HBO Max. The Human Conditions is an original series that follows a young British doctor who must learn to treat impossible, fantastical illnesses by healing the emotional issues that underlie them — and confronting her own along the way.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Damon Lindelof

Damon Lindelof, Matt Reeves Team with Oscar Sharp for HBO Max Magical Medical Drama. Watchmen and The Leftovers showrunner Damon Lindelof and The Batman director Matt Reeves are teaming up to produce a dramatic fantasy series by acclaimed British filmmaker Oscar Sharp for…. Damon Lindelof, Tara Hernandez to Explore Faith...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To HBO Max And HBO In August

HBO Max and HBO subscribers have got a lot of hot new content still to come this summer. The full list of what’s due up on the platforms in August has been released, and it promises a ton of classic titles and some unmissable originals, including the return of a major TV series and one of the biggest movies of the month on any platform.
Aerospace & Defensebleedingcool.com

Watchmen: Damon Lindelof Knows REAL Origin of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

If you were paying attention to the news lately (especially this morning) then you know that Summer 2021 has become the "Summer of Billionaires Going Into Space" (because that's apparently a "thing" we do now?). First, we had Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic heading straight up on July 11. Not to be outdone (though technically since he was second…), Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old pilot Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen did not form the oddest boy band ever. But what they did do was take Bezos' Blue Origin spaceship (wait for it)… straight up.
TV SeriesPosted by
defpen

‘Watchmen’ Showrunner Damon Lindelof Teams Up With Matt Reeves To Develop ‘The Human Condition’

In the past, Damon Lindelof has found success by leading several HBO series including Watchmen and The Leftovers. Moving forward, it looks like he will team up with The Batman director Matt Reeves to develop The Human Condition for HBO Max. Led by Oscar Sharp, the “magical-realist medical drama” will tell the story of “a young British doctor [who] must learn to treat impossible, fantastical illnesses by healing the emotional issues that underlie them — and confronting her own along the way.”
TV & Videostvtechnology.com

Dish Finally Adds HBO Max

ENGLEWOOD, Co.—Dish Network and WarnerMedia have ended a lengthy three year carriage dispute that will allow subscribers to access the HBO Max streaming service and will restore HBO and Cinemax to Dish TV’s channel line-up. Dish is the last of the major operators to add HBO Max. HBO has not been available on Dish since 2018.
MoviesTVOvermind

Yes, Robert Pattinson Will Probably Work With Matt Reeves Again

If you’re skeptical about Robert Pattinson being the new Batman, then you’ve probably only seen him in the Twilight movies. Yeah, I know pretty much everyone hates those movies, but guess what? So does Robert Pattinson. The man was actually almost fired for telling the directors that the scripts were so bad. He confirmed this all in an interview with Howard Stern and explained that he was basically told to can it or he would be canned. So, in a situation of pure will, the once-hated Twilight star sucked it up and did five or six of those distasteful vampire romance movies. Honestly, I give the guy tons of credit for toughing it out. Please, don’t blame him. If you were working on something you hated, would you give a good performance? Probably not.

Comments / 0

Community Policy