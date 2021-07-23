Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

MDPD Takes Over Surfside Condo Recovery As Brother Of Lone Unaccounted For Victim Estelle Hedaya Remains Heartbroken But Not Hopeless

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSURFSIDE (CBSMiami/AP) – On the same day two locally-based Urban Search and Rescue teams demobilized and headed home from the Surfside condo collapse, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officially transitioned the search and recovery effort to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Miami-Dade Police will continue searching the debris pile for human remains and...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Government
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Human Remains#Urban Search And Rescue#Cbsmiami#Ap#The Associated Press#Lexus#Rabbi#Jewish#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's political organization builds war chest topping $100 million

(CNN) — Donald Trump's political organization entered July with nearly $102 million in cash reserves -- an unprecedented war chest at this stage in the election cycle for a former president, according to new figures. Trump's fundraising haul speaks to his continued ability to raise money from small-dollar donors online,...
House RentPosted by
CBS News

As eviction moratorium expires, here are the states where renters are most at risk

A nationwide moratorium on evictions is set to expire on Saturday, putting millions of people at risk of losing their homes. Housing advocates warn that a wave of evictions could be coming, with as many as 11 million people behind on their rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank. The CBPP estimated that about 16% of U.S. households were behind on rent — double the pre-pandemic level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy