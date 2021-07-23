Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Tokyo Olympics Flame Ignited During Opening Ceremony is the 1st Powered by Hydrogen

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe flame at Tokyo’s National Stadium and another cauldron burning along the waterfront near Tokyo Bay throughout the games will be sustained in part by hydrogen, the first time the fuel source will be used to power an Olympic fire. Previous flames have usually run on propane, although magnesium, gunpowder,...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Bay#Opening Ceremony#Hydrogen Fuel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.
Combat SportsPosted by
The Independent

Why people love Japanese boxer who ran on treadmill during Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have officially commenced after an opening ceremony complete with drones, the return of the popular flag bearer representing Tonga, and a range of stunning fashion moments.However, one moment that stood out in particular to the millions of viewers watching from home was a poignant performance from Japanese boxer and nurse Arisa Tsubata, who worked as a healthcare worker during the pandemic and who opened the ceremony by running on a treadmill.As 27-year-old Tsubata ran, solo at first, during Friday’s opening ceremony, other performers also appeared, with the dancers and athletes seen exercising on their own...
TennisPosted by
newschain

So that’s why her match was moved! Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights Olympic flame after understated opening ceremony in Tokyo

Tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic flame as the Tokyo Games were opened with an understated ceremony held behind closed doors. The culmination came as great Japanese athletes, key workers and children from regions affected by the devastating earthquake and tsunami 10 years ago linked up before handing the flame to four-time grand slam champion Osaka.
SportsBleacher Report

Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021: Day 8 Highlights

Big names took the stage all throughout Day 8 in Tokyo. Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky swam, Novak Djokovic served for bronze, a trio of Jamaican female sprinters ran for history and the U.S. men's basketball team looked to clinch a quarterfinals berth. Almost to a sport, their competitions (plus several more) were hugely entertaining.
TennisBoston Globe

Japan has put on a diverse face for the Olympics. Some say that’s not reality.

TOKYO — Even before she lost in the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament in which she was a favorite to win, Naomi Osaka faced backlash in Japan. The criticism, long-running and usually bubbling just under the surface in her birth nation, came to the fore again when she climbed an illuminated staircase to light the Olympic cauldron under the glare of the world’s spotlight.
NFLRefinery29

Protest Is Front & Center At The Tokyo Olympics — But For Black Athletes, It Comes At A Price

The image of hammer thrower Gwen Berry standing on a podium with her hip cocked to the side, her body turned away from her competitors and the anthem they were saluting, and her face holding an exasperated expression became an indelible example of athlete protest leading into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. Berry, who before this moment was unaware that the US national anthem would be played during her medal ceremony (this happened during Olympic trials last month, where unlike during the games, the anthem is typically not played), also had a black T-shirt that read “Activist Athlete” draped over her head.
Tennistravelblog.org

Olympics for Japan

With so much emphasis on the pandemic and its effect on the Olympics, very little is said about the country itself in the Olympic Games. Japan first participated in the Games in 1912. It was held in Stockholm, and Japan sent only two athletes. One was a sprinter (Yahiko Michima), the other a marathoner (Shizo Kanakuri), but neither won medals. Mishima made the semi finals, but Kanakuri did not finish his marathon. With the popularity and proven skills of Naomi Osaka, it is no surprise that Japan's first Olympic medal was in tennis at the 1920 Games in Antwerp, Belgium. Seiichiro Kashio and Ichiya Kumagae won silver in the doubles, with Kumagae winning another silver in singles. Osaka is the top-rated player in the world, and not coincidentally, the highest paid athlete in the world. Overall, Japan has won 439 medals, including 41 at the recent 2016 Games in Rio. And twelve were gold! Japan has not fared as well in the Winter Games with only 58 medals. Judo, as you might expect, is Japan's most successful sport, with 39 Gold, out of a total of 84 medals. In Rio in 2016, Japan won 12 gold, 8 silver, and 21 bronze,
NFLexpressnews.com

Postcard from Tokyo: Blame TV for why Olympians must suffer in extreme heat

TOKYO — You might have heard. It’s hot here. Temperatures have been in the 90s. Humidity is hovering in the 80s. The real temperature feels like 100. Many of the outdoor venues — skateboarding, tennis — are hard surfaces that become unbearable. This is expected to be the hottest Olympics...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
SportsInternational Business Times

Biles Out Of More Olympic Events As Doping Case Rocks Athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. US swimmer Caeleb Dressel powered to a third gold medal of the Games...
TennisPosted by
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Olympic hair that’s a cut above

TOKYO (AP) — Whether a lock for the podium or a fringe competitor, Olympians in all disciplines came to Tokyo coiffed to contend. Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka debuted bright red box braids as she lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony. Similar styles in varoius colors have been popular around the Games — neon pink for sprinter Amya Clarke of Saint Kitts and Nevis; blue, red and white for French judo fighter Romane Dicko.
Public HealthNBC New York

Six Athletes Banished From Tokyo Games for Breaking COVID Rules

Tokyo Olympics organizers say they have banished six people, including two silver medalists from the country of Georgia, for breaking rules designed to protect against COVID-19 cases. Toshiro Muto, the games chief executive, says it was a “clear and serious violation” of the so-called playbooks of health and safety rules...

Comments / 0

Community Policy