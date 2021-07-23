Yankees' Clint Frazier: Yet to resume baseball activities
Frazier (eye) hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Frazier has been able to work out and run recently, but he's been unable to ramp up his workload so far. The 26-year-old has been on the injured list since early July due to dizziness, and he doesn't yet have a clear treatment plan in place since he hasn't been able to get clarity about his diagnosis. A timetable for his return to game action hasn't yet been established.www.cbssports.com
