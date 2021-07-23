How to watch Biles, Chiles, and all Tokyo Olympic Gymnastics action at home in Fort Worth
Gymnastics fans can Yurchenko double pike for joy: The Tokyo Olympic Games finally have landed. The first Artistic Gymnastics event — Men's Qualifying — begins mere hours after Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23. Then the women — starring G.O.A.T. Simone Biles, her Texas training mate Jordan Chiles, and the rest of top-ranked Team USA who stole Fort Worth hearts at the National Championships last month — start their quest for gold.fortworth.culturemap.com
