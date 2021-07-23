Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

How to watch Biles, Chiles, and all Tokyo Olympic Gymnastics action at home in Fort Worth

By Stephanie Allmon Merry
culturemap.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGymnastics fans can Yurchenko double pike for joy: The Tokyo Olympic Games finally have landed. The first Artistic Gymnastics event — Men's Qualifying — begins mere hours after Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23. Then the women — starring G.O.A.T. Simone Biles, her Texas training mate Jordan Chiles, and the rest of top-ranked Team USA who stole Fort Worth hearts at the National Championships last month — start their quest for gold.

fortworth.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Turkey, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
City
Egypt, TX
City
Italy, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Gymnastics#Team Usa#Nbcsn#Nbcolympics Com#Nbc Sports#Sling Tv#Mixed Group 6#Mixed Group 4#Chinese#Mixed Group 5#Mixed Group 2#Mixed Group 3#Mixed Group 7 Lrb#Mixed Group 8#Mixed Group 1#Men S Team Final#Women S Team Final#Men S Individual#Women S Individual
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Country
Malaysia
Country
Cuba
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
Country
Egypt
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
Related
Sportsdailybruin.com

Future UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles to strive for gold in Tokyo Olympics

One year removed from a silver medal at the 2017 U.S. Championships, Jordan Chiles had seemingly lost a step. An 11th-place finish at the 2018 U.S. Championships punctuated a statistically down year for the incoming UCLA gymnastics freshman. But with one more competition left on the calendar, she reluctantly packed her bags and made the trip to Sarasota, Florida, for the World Championships Trials – where she shared a room with Simone Biles.
SportsPosted by
E! News

How Simone Biles Pushed Best Friend Jordan Chiles to Go For Gymnastics Gold

Watch: Why Simone Biles Is The G.O.A.T. If we were to make a list of all the times Simone Biles proved she's the greatest, well, it wouldn't be short. But our personal favorite doesn't have anything to do with the Olympic gymnast's impressive tally of medals (25 from her five World Championships appearances, five from her last go-round at the 2016 games in Rio) or the four moves she's had named after her unmatched talents.
SportsPosted by
E! News

Gymnast Jordan Chiles Defends Simone Biles After She Withdraws at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Watch: Simone Biles Pulls Out of Team Competition at Tokyo Olympics. When it comes to Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles "will forever be by her side." The United States gymnast made her support of the GOAT crystal clear in a July 28 interview on Today, mere hours after it was announced Biles had withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Olympics in Tokyo "in order to focus on her mental health," a USA Gymnastics statement cited. The news came less than 24 hours after the gold medalist first withdrew from the the team final competition before the U.S. gymnasts ultimately secured the silver.
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
CelebritiesNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: 46-Year-Old Olympic Gymnast Oksana Chusovitina Gets Standing Ovation After Final Vault

46-year-old Olympic gymnast Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan made history on Sunday when she competed in her eighth (and likely last) Olympic games. The elite athlete competed only in vault, her best event, and after landing her trick, she received a standing ovation from the audience, which was comprised primarily of other gymnasts and journalists. According to NBC, Chusovitina has competed in every Olympics since 1992 and has represented Uzbekistan, the Soviet Union, and Germany during that time.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
WorldPeople

Ugandan Weightlifter Found 100 Miles from Olympic Training Camp After He Went Missing in Japan

A Ugandan weightlifter who went missing on Friday, after he did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, has been found in a town about 100 miles away from his training camp. Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, was scheduled to fly home to Uganda last Tuesday, but he went missing from his hotel room in the Osaka prefecture of Japan on Friday, when he was scheduled for a daily COVID test. He left a note at the time, saying he wished to stay in Japan and work. Police had since been searching for him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy