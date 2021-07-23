Special Weather Statement issued for Kennebec, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kennebec; Lincoln; Sagadahoc A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL KENNEBEC NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHEASTERN SAGADAHOC COUNTIES At 522 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Gardiner, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Augusta, Gardiner, Wiscasset, Litchfield, Farmingdale, Hallowell, Bowdoinham, Chelsea, Jefferson, Dresden, Edgecomb, Alna, Whitefield, Pittston, West Gardiner, Richmond, Newcastle and Nobleboro. This includes the following highways Interstate 295 between mile markers 44 and 51. Interstate 95 between mile markers 97 and 105. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 1