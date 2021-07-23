Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bristol County, MA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Bristol, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when this storm approaches. Winds may be strong enough to produce minor damage, such as a few downed branches. These storms may intensify and become capable of producing damage. Stay tuned for updated statements and possible warnings. Target Area: Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth STRONG THUNDERSTORM At 522 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Norton, or near Taunton, moving south at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will accompany this storm. Cloud to ground lightning and torrential downpours can be expcted from this storm. Locations impacted include Fall River, Taunton, North Attleborough, Bridgewater, Attleboro, Mansfield, Middleborough, Easton, Norton, Somerset, Swansea, Raynham, Rehoboth, Lakeville, Freetown, Dighton, West Bridgewater, Berkley and Rochester.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attleboro, MA
City
Berkley, MA
City
Mansfield, MA
City
Lakeville, MA
City
Plymouth, MA
City
Taunton, MA
City
North Attleborough, MA
City
Easton, MA
City
Fall River, MA
City
Dighton, MA
County
Plymouth County, MA
County
Bristol County, MA
City
West Bridgewater, MA
City
Rochester, MA
City
Raynham, MA
City
Rehoboth, MA
City
Freetown, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#18 15 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's political organization builds war chest topping $100 million

(CNN) — Donald Trump's political organization entered July with nearly $102 million in cash reserves -- an unprecedented war chest at this stage in the election cycle for a former president, according to new figures. Trump's fundraising haul speaks to his continued ability to raise money from small-dollar donors online,...
House RentPosted by
CBS News

As eviction moratorium expires, here are the states where renters are most at risk

A nationwide moratorium on evictions is set to expire on Saturday, putting millions of people at risk of losing their homes. Housing advocates warn that a wave of evictions could be coming, with as many as 11 million people behind on their rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank. The CBPP estimated that about 16% of U.S. households were behind on rent — double the pre-pandemic level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy