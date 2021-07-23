Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Southeast Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL AROOSTOOK COUNTY At 523 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Easton, or 8 miles south of Presque Isle, moving south at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Presque Isle, Mars Hill, Easton, Bridgewater, Dudley Township, Scopan, Littleton, Monticello, Blaine, Westfield, Chapman, Scopan Mountain, Dudley, Scopan Lake, Webbertown, Saint Croix and Number Nine Mountain. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy downpours may cause ponding of water on roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov
