Oksana Masters Puts on Her Prosthetics After 9 Weeks: "Learning to Walk Is Not Like Riding a Bike"

If you've taken a class with Peloton's Tunde Oyeneyin, then you know how demanding her rides can be, but also how energizing, motivating, and uplifting. She'll deliver a well-timed pep talk during a strenuous sequence, share how she's overcome a relatable personal struggle, cry with you over all that 2020 took from us, and invite you to dance along with her unparalleled playlists. Basically, Oyeneyin will take you on a capital-J journey. Off the bike, this former makeup artist is a Revlon ambassador and the founder of the Instagram Live series SPEAK, and exercises for what I have to assume is 22 hours a day, as evidenced by her enviably toned arms. Oyeneyin, as part of a partnership with Slack, gave POPSUGAR some insight into her wellness routine and how she maintains a sense of balance.