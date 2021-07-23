Cancel
Oksana Masters Puts on Her Prosthetics After 9 Weeks: "Learning to Walk Is Not Like Riding a Bike"

By Maggie Ryan
POPSUGAR
 8 days ago
"Things don't always go to plan," Oksana Masters wrote in an Instagram post on July 6. That day marked exactly eight weeks since the four-time Paralympian's unexpected leg surgery, which threw her preparation and training for the Tokyo Paralympic Games up in the air. On July 6, Masters said she hadn't been able to wear her prosthetic legs since the surgery, eight weeks ago, but that she was "getting close."

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

