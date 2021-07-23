Police investigate child sexual abuse case, apparent suicide
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Police in Marshalltown and Ames are investigating a sexual exploitation allegation and an apparent suicide that appear to be related. A former Marshalltown school employee was found dead inside an Ames home on Thursday, police said. Marshalltown police who were investigating allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with a student were serving a warrant at the Ames home when a gunshot was heard and the man's body was found in the home's basement, police said.www.registercitizen.com
