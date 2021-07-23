Cancel
Business

Amazon to investigate allegations of discrimination following petition signed by 550 employees

By Audrey Conklin
FOXBusiness
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon on Friday confirmed that it is investigating allegations of discrimination at the company's cloud-computing subsidiary, Amazon Web Services (AWS). The tech giant is hiring an independent, women-owned/led investigative firm to look into concerns from employees working for AWS Professional Services, or ProServe, and will begin an assessment of the team, Amazon confirmed to FOX Business on Friday.

Jeff Bezos
