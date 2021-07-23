Endicott Businesses Speak With Senator Akshar About Recovering From COVID-19 Pandemic
After a tough year and a half for small businesses, Endicott business owners had a chance to tell Senator Fred Akshar what they need from New York State in order to recover. Akshar visited three businesses in Endicott as part of his recovery and reopening tour. At Endicott Performing Arts Center on Washington Ave, owners say they're glad to be back at full capacity after a tough year for performing arts venues.www.wicz.com
