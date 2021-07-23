Local leaders collaborate on gun violence prevention initiatives
UTICA, N.Y. – Community leaders gathered in Utica Friday to discuss initiatives to curb the ongoing gun violence in the area. This was one of several meetings held in hot spots across the state as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s disaster emergency declaration on gun violence. The governor says the first phase is focusing on finding jobs and creating training opportunities for those ages 15 to 24 in areas with high gun violence rates.www.wktv.com
Comments / 0