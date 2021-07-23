Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Andalusia, AL

Remember When: Learning from people, homes of the past

By Sue Wilson
Andalusia Star News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my time of working in the real estate field, I have had the opportunity to walk through many older homes where different families have lived. Many thoughts can be experienced of how those families may have lived through happy occasions, sad times, and even difficult years. Children were usually born in homes. People died in homes before hospitals. Funerals were often held in the parlors of the older homes. Weddings were solemnized at home.

www.andalusiastarnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Andalusia, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Widows And Orphans#Remember When#Home Sweet Home#Cat#The Andalusia High School#Germans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Cats
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's political organization builds war chest topping $100 million

(CNN) — Donald Trump's political organization entered July with nearly $102 million in cash reserves -- an unprecedented war chest at this stage in the election cycle for a former president, according to new figures. Trump's fundraising haul speaks to his continued ability to raise money from small-dollar donors online,...
House RentPosted by
CBS News

As eviction moratorium expires, here are the states where renters are most at risk

A nationwide moratorium on evictions is set to expire on Saturday, putting millions of people at risk of losing their homes. Housing advocates warn that a wave of evictions could be coming, with as many as 11 million people behind on their rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank. The CBPP estimated that about 16% of U.S. households were behind on rent — double the pre-pandemic level.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Belarus runner says team forcing departure

Belarus track sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya says her Olympic team officials tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Tsimanouskaya says in a filmed message on social media she was "put under pressure" by team officials and asked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy