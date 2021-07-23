Remember When: Learning from people, homes of the past
In my time of working in the real estate field, I have had the opportunity to walk through many older homes where different families have lived. Many thoughts can be experienced of how those families may have lived through happy occasions, sad times, and even difficult years. Children were usually born in homes. People died in homes before hospitals. Funerals were often held in the parlors of the older homes. Weddings were solemnized at home.www.andalusiastarnews.com
