Woodbury Man Charged With 8 Felony Counts Of Child Pornography

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Woodbury man was charged with eight counts of possessing child pornography Friday after an investigation by the Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found hundreds of illegal images.

The investigation began in May after authorities received several tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center believed someone was using a Google account to store images of child pornography that were associated with some of their missing children cases.

ICAC agents found William Glenn Pinckney, 34, of Woodbury, as the account holder.

The agents executed a search warrant on July 22 and obtained several electronic devices at Pinckney’s residence that were found to have hundreds of files containing child pornography. Each file depicts a different child victim.

Pinckney was charged in Washington County District Court with eight felonies for possession of child pornography.

You can report suspicious online activity involving children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline or call (800) 843-5678.