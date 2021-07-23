Cancel
Cobb County, GA

Crews still working to repair large sinkhole along I-285 exit ramp in Cobb County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
 12 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency crews are still working to repair a large sinkhole that opened up along an exit ramp from Interstate 285.

Triple Team Traffic reports that the sinkhole is in the area of I-285 northbound ramp to Cobb Parkway.

It’s unclear how long it will take to repair the sinkhole, which is causing traffic delays in the area.

Three right lanes of the exit are blocked.

It’s unclear what cause the road to collapse.

