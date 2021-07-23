There Are Lots of COVID Variants. Delta’s Just the Best at It.
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Delta’s not the only COVID-19 variant. It’s just the most dangerous. Eleven COVID variants have been identified, and at least five of them have shown up in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Health classifies one of every 13 strains identified in the last month as “not variants of concern.” That categorization includes the original, unmutated strain. But it also includes the Epsilon variant first identified in California.www.wibc.com
Comments / 16