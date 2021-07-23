Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Star of Tyler Perry’s hit Show Sistas brings musical to Baton Rouge

By Donovan Jackson
WAFB
 8 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brian Jordan Jr., who plays Maurice in Tyler Perry’s hit tv series ‘Sistas,’ is returning to Baton Rouge to produce his new musical, RILEY. The musical follows the story of a young man’s coming to age experience at a historically black college and university. Jordan says the story showcases the real-life impacts of HBCUs in African American communities, which have recently garnered national attention thanks to celebrities like Beyonce and Lizzo.

