Star of Tyler Perry’s hit Show Sistas brings musical to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brian Jordan Jr., who plays Maurice in Tyler Perry’s hit tv series ‘Sistas,’ is returning to Baton Rouge to produce his new musical, RILEY. The musical follows the story of a young man’s coming to age experience at a historically black college and university. Jordan says the story showcases the real-life impacts of HBCUs in African American communities, which have recently garnered national attention thanks to celebrities like Beyonce and Lizzo.www.wafb.com
