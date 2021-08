This community was ill-served by its school board’s action July 14. Three members voted to fire Superintendent Melissa Goff for “no cause.”. These three men took office just 13 days before dismissing a highly competent woman who sought to move our district forward in its important equity, diversity and inclusion work. Ms. Goff also capably guided our district through a global pandemic that forced schools to close and move into the unchartered territory of comprehensive distance learning. Her unwavering determination to protect the safety of staff, students and families while maintaining an educational program amidst ever-changing rules was truly commendable.