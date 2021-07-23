Cancel
Environment

12 on 12: Summer Weather Threats

WPRI
 9 days ago

Summertime in Southern New England is all about of soaking up the sun at the beach or by the pool, grabbing a bite at your favorite restaurant, and visiting all kinds of attractions — but each of those things can be impacted by the weather. While 12 News’ team of...

#Inclement Weather#New England#12 News#Digital Original
Ithaca, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Quiet, dry, pleasant summer days ahead

ITHACA, N.Y. — With all the rain we say through July, it’s time for a change of pace. The first week of August will provide it in quite the pleasant way, with mild temperatures, low humidity, and dry, mostly sunny conditions through the week. Temperatures will warm a little and a chance for rain should develop by the weekend.
Environment

Forecast Discussion (08/01/21) AM: Unsettled weather today with the potential for isolated strong to severe storms.

Good morning and happy Saturday! I hope you are having a good morning so far! We had another cool start to the day today as temperatures sat in the low 50s this morning. Some fog has also developed but will lift as we approach the late morning hours. Currently, we have some patchy cloud cover and more cloud cover will build in as we head into the afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon as a cold front moves through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a marginal (a 1 out of 5) for the potential to see isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. Timing wise, we are looking at the afternoon to early evening hours. Some showers may linger overnight. The main threats with any severe storms will be small hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. As for temperatures, highs today across the Twin Tiers will reach into the upper 70s. Overnight, some of those showers could linger and we hold on to the cloud cover. Temperatures drop back into the mid 50s. Monday brings us a change in the weather pattern. Some lingering showers are possible early due to winds out of the North/Northwest which can bring in some moisture from the Great Lakes. By late morning to early afternoon, an area of high pressure moves into the region and allows for us to dry and clear out. Highs on Monday rise into the low to mid 70s.
Environment
WPXI Pittsburgh

Thunderstorms move into area this afternoon

Dry conditions this morning will transition to showers and thunderstorms across the area this afternoon and evening. A cold front will spark scattered showers later today. Rain chances will increase in coverage through the early afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into the evening hours. Isolated severe thunderstorms are likely for our far northeastern cities. Gusty winds, lightning, and isolated heavy downpours are possible.
Providence, RI

Weather Now: Nice again today, but with extra clouds

What a day we had on Saturday! Today will be a little different with extra clouds, but still very nice…. We started off the day, once again, on a cool note, but still very nice. Expect more in the way of clouds today with highs in the upper 70s. HOUR...
Rochester, NY

First Alert Weather: Severe threat has passed, still a few downpours

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Earlier this afternoon, we saw heavier showers and thunderstorms impact the Southern Tier and the Eastern Finger Lakes region. However, the threat for severe storms seems to have passed. As a result, the News10NBC meteorologists have discontinued the Yellow Alert day. However, Rochester is not completely...
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Hazy skies, diminished threat of flooding Sunday

The Front Range will see hazy skies Sunday as smoke from wildfires settles over the region. After a wet Saturday that brought a heightened threat of flash flooding, most of the rainy weather moved west, limiting the threat of flash flooding Sunday, said Zach Hiris, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boulder.

