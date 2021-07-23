Kraken’s Expansion Draft Is a Lot Different Than the Golden Knights

The Minnesota Wild are not accustomed to – or experienced at – shopping for free-agent defensemen. However, the void left by the departures of Ryan Suter and Carson Soucy forced management to dip into the open market. Unfortunately, they quickly discovered that don’t have the financial flexibility to land the players at the top of their list. The aftermath of the Suter and Zach Parise buyouts is a heavy burden the Wild will have to deal with over the next four seasons. The harsh reality is that they will struggle to be competitive through the upcoming cap-strapped years.