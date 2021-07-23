Cancel
Kraken’s Expansion Draft Is a Lot Different Than the Golden Knights

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 8 days ago
(AP) — The Seattle Kraken had a very different expansion draft on the trading front than the Vegas Golden Knights four years ago. The Kraken made no side deals to acquire extra assets from a team trying to give up or protect a certain player left exposed. General manager Ron Francis says his colleagues around the league learned their lesson from 2017 and did not make the same mistakes. But that doesn't mean Francis didn't try. Calgary's Brad Treliving says the price was just too high to keep the Kraken from taking captain Mark Giordano. And the Flames were not alone in not playing ball with Seattle.

