Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon leaving Virginia Beach after this year

By Ray Nimmo, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWXB6_0b69Eqlb00
Thousands of runners line Pacific Ave before the start of the Virginia Beach Rock ’n’ Roll Half Marathon on Sunday, September 01, 2019 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Russell Tracy / The/Virginian-Pilot

After 20 years of live music serenading runners through the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is leaving the city.

The series, which debuted in Hampton Roads in 2001 and includes a half-marathon, 5-kilometer race and 1-mile sprint, will take place for the final time the weekend of Sept. 4, the event runners announced Friday in a statement on its Facebook page.

“After thoughtful consideration and conversations with local officials, the difficult decision has been made that after 20 wonderful years, the 2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Virginia Beach will be the final edition of the race,” the statement read.

“...We have had a tremendous relationship with the City of Virginia Beach over the years and will continue to stay engaged with the city and all of our local partners to explore potential opportunities that may arise in the future.”

Virginia Beach is host to one of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s 17 events listed on its website, boasting it as “the largest outdoor music festival on the East Coast.”

The departure leaves the Yuengling Shamrock Marathon and Half Marathon in March as Virginia Beach’s sole premier running event.

Comments / 0

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Sports
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock N Roll#Virginia Beach Oceanfront#The Rock#The Virginian Pilot#Rock N Roll#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Delta variant causing COVID-19 cases to surge again in Virginia

With a more contagious coronavirus mutation on the prowl, pandemic data scientists expect infections to reach April’s levels in about six weeks. The warning comes from the latest forecast by the UVA Biocomplexity Institute, which predicts the delta variant — the virus strain linked to devastating outbreaks in India — will cause big increases in illnesses as vaccinations remain below herd ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy