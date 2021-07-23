Fenton Township passes emergency plan

The Fenton Township Board of Trustees voted to approve a support operations plan on Monday, July 19. The board was required to pass a new plan because the other plan, dated May 17, 2019, was signed by former supervisor Bonnie Mathis. The state requires any jurisdictions with a population greater than 10,000 must have a plan signed by the current chief executive official. The township was required to update the plan in order to be eligible for financial assistance under Section 19 of Public Act 390.