Here’s how SLO County agriculture did in 2020 — one crop had its worst season in 5 years
San Luis Obispo County crops lost only a small amount of value during 2020 — although some did better than others during the coronavirus pandemic. The value of the county’s agricultural products was $978,675,000 in 2020, a decline of 1% from 2019, according to the county’s annual crop statistics report. Martin Settevendemie, county agricultural commissioner and sealer of weights and measures, presented the report to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.www.sanluisobispo.com
