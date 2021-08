Running alone can be therapeutic, but some prefer the camaraderie and support that comes with joining a dedicated running club. Besides the sociality of it, there are other perks too – including running tips from fellow racers, fitness training from experts, and even special discounts on running gear. The scene in Singapore is larger than you think, with many enthusiasts meeting up on the regular to pound the pavement in specific parks and neighbourhoods or all over the city. Ready to lace up your boots and clock some serious miles with fellow runners? Check out our list of the best running groups in town.