Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

COVID-19: What to Do When Family Members Are Unvaccinated

WebMD
 11 days ago

The best thing you can do to protect yourself and those around you from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Vaccines for COVID-19 not only lessen the risk of getting sick from the virus, but also of spreading it to others. But for some people, like young children and people with...

www.webmd.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Immune Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
EducationPosted by
Upworthy

I'm dreading my kids going back to school, but not because of COVID

Yesterday I was hiking along a river with 12-year-old and 7-year-old daughters. We were about an hour from our home in rural Oregon, and someone told us there was a waterfall about half a mile away. It was probably some of the clearest water I've ever seen, almost bathwater clear, and it was a place we'd always talked about going to as a family, but never actually had the time. We were all in swimming suits and we jumped in pools along the way.
Wisconsin Statemilwaukeeindependent.com

Wisconsin families with unvaccinated kids are still navigating the risks of COVID-19 exposure

The Albert family in Mequon is exactly half-vaccinated. Parents John and Kathlyn, a doctor and an instructor of nursing at Marquette, got their shots early in the year. Their 13-year-old son Landon got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine right when it was approved for ages 12 to 15 in May. But their three younger kids, Kira, Liam, and Brynn, ages 11, 8, and 6, can’t get the shot yet.
Relationshipsthedoctorstv.com

How to Reduce COVID-19 Risk When Traveling With Unvaccinated Children

The rising COVID-19 infections and the Delta variant might have you rethinking your summer travel plans, especially if someone in the family is unvaccinated. CNN has tips and suggestions on how to possibly reduce the risk unvaccinated children may face while traveling. Kids Are At Risk of Being Infected with...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
newschain

About 1.5 million children lose family members or caregivers due to Covid-19

About 1.5 million children have lost a parent, grandparent or primary caregiver due to Covid-19, a new study has estimated. The research, published in medical journal The Lancet, found more than one million children worldwide experienced the death of one or both parents during the first 14 months of the pandemic while another half a million faced the death of a grandparent caregiver living in their own home.
Entrepreneur

She Made Personalized Cards for Her Husband in Prison. Then She Realized Thousands of Prison Wives Would Buy Them.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Danielle Macias never set out to be a stationery designer. Back in 2014, when she started her business, she was working full-time as a medical diagnostic scheduler and supporting her husband José through his 25-year prison sentence. They met as teenagers and married while José was incarcerated in Kern Valley State Prison, in California. Between visits, she wrote him love letters, decorating the envelopes and sheets of paper with simple designs. “I’m a horrible artist,” Danielle, 34, says. Still, a friend with whom she carpooled to the prison caught a glimpse of an envelope Danielle had prepared for José, 35. It was adorned with a cartoon image of a mailbox and the phrase “love letter” in a striking script. She asked Danielle where she had gotten this prison-specific piece of stationery, and Danielle told her she’d made it. She asked Danielle to make something similar for her, and True Blue Stationery was born.
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: DNA reveals family secret and resentment

Dear Amy: Information I received from my genetic testing revealed that my father had two other children while married to my mother within our supposedly “intact” family. I am allowing the picture I have of my past, my childhood, and my family to (painfully) reshape my personal history, as this knowledge integrates into my whole self.
Educationmegadoctornews.com

All Health Care Personnel Encouraged to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Newswise — CHICAGO – Amid the new surge of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), and 10 professional societies associated with the specialty, are strongly encouraging the nation’s health care workers and all eligible Americans to get fully vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines. ASA and the associated societies remind the public that widespread vaccination is the most effective way to reduce illness and death.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I’m Raising My Sister’s Kid, but My Parents Still Hate Me – Story of the Day

My sister was the golden child, and I had to raise her baby when she got pregnant. But my parents would not give me any love and did the unspeakable years later. By the time I was five years old, I could tell that my parents preferred my sister, Madeline, over me. Although I was younger, they barely paid me any attention. My birthdays were small and simple, whereas they would throw big events for my sister.

Comments / 0

Community Policy