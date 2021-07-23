Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Chelsea Green Reveals Why Her Doctor Just Put Her Back In A Cast

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea Green says she is back wearing a cast on her arm. As noted, Green returned to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary this past Saturday, teaming with fiancé Matt Cardona to defeat Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood in mixed tag team action. A highlights from the match was Green delivering a one-arm Canadian Destroyer to Brian Myers. While Green was wearing a cast on her arm at Slammiversary, it was noted on commentary that she had been medically cleared for competition.

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Canadian#The Maryland Commission#Wwe Smackdown#Slammiversary Green#Roh#Axs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Admit To ‘Mistake’ Firing Raw Star

WWE surprisingly brought Zelina Vega back and she was featured on this week’s episode of SmackDown. Back in 2020, Vega was released by the company due to a breach of contract. This came after her activity on OnlyFans, and it was considered the breach of contract as WWE had brought a new rule that didn’t allow its superstars to have handles on third-party platforms. John Cena Calls Raw Star ‘Powerless’ Backstage.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss WWE Boyfriend Leaks Breakup News

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were previously involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. However, that did not work out and they eventually called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Debuting In AEW With Big Name?

The wrestling world has stunned after the former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was released. AEW has been bringing in talents who have been laid off by WWE. Now, rumor states that he could be going to AEW as well. One of the fans noted that he would be eligible on October 29th to go to AEW as his 90-days non-compete clause ends. Alexa Bliss Reveals ‘Shocking’ Bray Wyatt Message.
Mental HealthYardbarker

Suni Lee’s father had emotional message for Simone Biles after daughter's gold

Suni Lee took home her first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, and her father was quick to give credit to Simone Biles. Lee, who is 18, won the women’s gymnastics all-around final. Biles was heavily favored to win the event for a second straight Olympics, but she withdrew due to mental health issues. After Lee posted a score of 57.433 to win the gold, her father John Lee told “TODAY” that there are “no words to express” how much the medal means to his family. He then had a message for Biles.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Name Got Bray Wyatt Fired

The release of the former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been quite a shocker to the fans. It is one of the biggest layoffs in recent months. It was previously reported that Wyatt was creatively frustrated with his spot in WWE. The creative direction of his character was not working out and WWE took it in a completely different direction. The former WWE star Mickie James also took a shot at how WWE took his gimmick and handed it off.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ With Undertaker Daughter

The recent transformed persona of Alexa Bliss has been loved by many fans and she is currently doing an incredible job on Monday Night Raw. Of all the fans, it turns out Kaia, the daughter of the WWE icon, The Undertaker is a huge fan of Bliss. It was recently...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Quietly Sends SmackDown Superstar To RAW

WWE will sometimes trade Superstars between brands and it seems that has happened once again. In a strange turn of events, the company has traded someone from SmackDown back to RAW who never made their blue brand debut in the first place. The company broke up Retribution during the Fastlane...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Reason For Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release

WWE announced earlier today the release of Bray Wyatt after he’d been off WWE TV since the post-WrestleMania edition of RAW. Wyatt was told by John Laurinaitis that his departure was due to budget cuts, according to F4WOnline. Wyatt is among a string of stars who have been released as of late for the same reason.
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Mike Tyson Reflects On Death Of Kimbo Slice

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has recalled the day Internet sensation Kimbo Slice passed away. Slice died on June 6, 2016 due to heart failure. It was later revealed that Slice had a mass on his liver. Slice was 42 years old. During a recent edition of his Hotboxin’ podcast, Tyson...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Reveals Who Created The Fiend

Although Bray Wyatt has not competed in a WWE ring since losing to ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 37, he has continued to be a fan favorite. In a recent interview with Adam Barnard of Foundation Radio, special effects artist discussed WWE writer Nick Manfredini and how he was one of the people to truly help evolve the character of ‘The Fiend.’ John Cena recently dropped this Bray Wyatt bombshell.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Konnor Reveals That He Officiated Sasha Banks’ Wedding

Former WWE Superstar Konnor of The Ascension officiated Sasha Banks’ real-life wedding. During a recent appearance on “Da Call Up Podcast”, Konnor commented on becoming a notary. He said,. “For whatever reason, I wanted to become a notary. So I got my notary license, and my wife became an officiant...
NFLringsidenews.com

Baron Corbin’s Actual Net Worth Revealed

Baron Corbin isn’t having a very good time on SmackDown. His crown is now on Shinsuke Nakamura’s head and Corbin claims to have lost loads of cash since then. How much is he really worth?. The Broke Wolf opened up his own “GoFundMe” page to raise $100,000, all he needs...
WWEPWMania

Backstage News On Becky Lynch’s WWE Status

Becky Lynch is still listed as a member of the RAW roster, but it was recently indicated by Fightful that Lynch may be on the SmackDown brand when she is brought back. There had been speculation on WWE bringing Lynch back at Money In the Bank, but that didn’t happen. There was also speculation on Lynch being brought back in time for a match at SummerSlam, but WWE recently announced Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. for SummerSlam, and the blue brand match rumored for SummerSlam is Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Saved’ Bray Wyatt From Release?

Tom Colohue said on his live stream that there are rumors that Nick Khan had Bray Wyatt on a previous WWE release list, but Vince McMahon saved him, as he is a big fan of Wyatt and The Fiend. Note that Colohue is an independent journalist, and this isn’t being reported by any of the larger outlets. Bray Wyatt was released today by WWE.
WWEPWMania

Photo: Becky Lynch Changes Hairstyle To WWE Look

Becky Lynch has been sporting a darker, more natural look while away from WWE to give birth to her daughter with Seth Rollins back in December. But now Lynch’s hairstylist, Audi Leingang of the Revival Mane salon in East Moline, Illinois, has revealed that she just changed her hair back to the bright orange look she had while competing as a WWE Superstar.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release

The wrestling world is reacting to the news of Bray Wyatt’s release. Former on-screen partner Alexa Bliss has taken to Twitter to thank Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, for his contributions to both the company and her personally. “I really am at a loss for words,” Bliss wrote. “Thank you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy