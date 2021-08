Nick Marrocco represented Cannons Lacrosse Club at the Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Weekend. "Being a part of PLL All-Star Weekend was an awesome experience," Marrocco said. "It was great to be able to go out and play with so many talented guys, some of which I've never played with before. There's so much talent in professional lacrosse, so it's special to be able to showcase that and also just show how incredible this sport is."