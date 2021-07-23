Cancel
Public Health

Today’s news: Has fear encouraged more people to get vaccinated?

By Max Brantley
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
The only good news amid the COVID surge and the lack of leadership of Republican politicians is a sharp increase in the number of people getting vaccinated. The line is open.

Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

Arkansas's source for news, politics & entertainment.

Pharmaceuticalssportswar.com

Not really very good either. Obviously getting more people vaccinated is

The end goal. But it's not (and shouldn't be) an either/or. Make no doubt if someone can and is able to get the vaccine they should... full stop. But I don't see how requiring masks reduces vaccinations at all. At this point unfortunately I think most people who are willing to get the vaccine have done so and most people who refuse to get it aren't likely to suddenly change their minds. Mask mandates aren't going to move that needle.
POTUSAOL Corp

Trump's surgeon general on popular anti-vax argument: 'Freedom argument is bunk'

Dr. Jerome Adams, the former surgeon general under President Trump, appeared Thursday on Cuomo Prime Time and ripped apart a popular argument among many unvaccinated Americans. As the Delta variant spreads and COVID-19 cases are once again surging, mask mandates are on the rise, and some companies are requiring employees to get vaccinated, many in the unvaccinated community say getting jabbed is a matter of personal freedom. But Adams doesn’t see it that way.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Charleston Press

Ironically but true, the president elected mainly to be different from the last guy is feeding his own ego while his approval rating goes down every day, poll

Joe Biden was required to only be different from the previous guy, but instead of accomplishing that one simple task he started feeding his own ego shortly after taking over the White House. But the honeymoon is over and someone should remind Joe about that. Meanwhile, following the initial rating...
Public HealthAMA

COVID-19 may have stirred a silent killer. Find out what to do.

Your patients could have no signs, no symptoms. They might not feel different at all. Or they could get headaches or nosebleeds, but they might never connect the dots. In other words, hypertension is easy to miss. And if left unchecked, high blood pressure can increase your patients’ risk of life-threatening conditions, including heart disease and stroke.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Beyond the pandemic, another major health threat to older Americans looms

In the United States, 54 million people age 50 and over either have or are at risk of developing osteoporosis. Approximately one in two women and up to one in four men over the age of 50 will break a bone in her or his remaining lifetime. These injuries can cripple and even kill older Americans, as almost one in three hip-fracture patients and about 20 percent of all fracture patients die within a year. Despite these sobering facts, fewer than 12 percent of all eligible women on Medicare today receive the exam that can detect and help diagnose this debilitating condition.3 In recent years, misaligned payment policy has increasingly restricted access to this essential screening, posing serious health risks to older Americans.
Public HealthNew York Post

No, Karen, we’re not masking again: A winning GOP message for 2022 & beyond

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest confused pronouncement about masks is another blow to the embattled agency, whose track record hasn’t been exactly brilliant. For months, the CDC has married a god-awful communications strategy with a determination to cater to the most irrational whims of the paranoid, triple-masking...

