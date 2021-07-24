Houston man accused of pepper-spraying police, hitting them with a whip during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Houston man was arrested Friday on federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the FBI in Houston , Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, of Houston, is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and obstruction of an official proceeding, among other charges.

Taake made his initial court appearance in the Southern District of Texas Friday.

According to court documents, Taake was on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. At around 1:16 p.m., he can be seen on Metropolitan Police Department body-worn camera video approaching and pepper spraying police officers who were trying to prevent rioters from entering the building.

Around 2 p.m., Taake can be seen in a second assault on law enforcement, according to court documents. As seen in body-cam video, Taake emerged from the crowd and struck officers with what appeared to be a whip-like weapon. Taake can be seen on video walking through the U.S. Capitol building holding the same weapon.

The U.S. Attorney's Office is prosecuting the case.

Taake is the ninth Houston-area person arrested in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot. The FBI says more than 535 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube