Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Houston man accused of pepper-spraying police, hitting them with a whip during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Posted by 
KHOU
KHOU
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xR3Ea_0b699f9k00

A Houston man was arrested Friday on federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the FBI in Houston , Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, of Houston, is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and obstruction of an official proceeding, among other charges.

Taake made his initial court appearance in the Southern District of Texas Friday.

According to court documents, Taake was on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. At around 1:16 p.m., he can be seen on Metropolitan Police Department body-worn camera video approaching and pepper spraying police officers who were trying to prevent rioters from entering the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbhpD_0b699f9k00

Around 2 p.m., Taake can be seen in a second assault on law enforcement, according to court documents. As seen in body-cam video, Taake emerged from the crowd and struck officers with what appeared to be a whip-like weapon. Taake can be seen on video walking through the U.S. Capitol building holding the same weapon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5tJ0_0b699f9k00

The U.S. Attorney's Office is prosecuting the case.

Taake is the ninth Houston-area person arrested in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot. The FBI says more than 535 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 7

KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Society
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Police#Fbi#Whip#Protest Riot#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related

Comments / 7

Community Policy