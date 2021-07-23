2 killed in double shooting on I-85S entrance ramp near Duke St: police
Investigators said two men were shot and killed inside a car on the entrance ramp to I-85 at Duke Street. A spokesperson for Durham Police Department said the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Friday and both men were pronounced dead on the scene. No suspect information is available. Durham Police told an ABC11 crew that the shooting was not random. Investigators expect traffic delays on the ramp to I-85 South from Duke Street. READ MORE: Body found on I-85 exit ramp identified; suspected killer arrested hours later for different crime We continue to learn more about this ongoing story. Please check back for updates.
