Denver, CO

Denver police hand out auto parts gift cards instead of tickets for broken tail lights

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
 9 days ago
DENVER — Denver police are making sure drivers with a broken head or tail light have no excuses to make a repair and are handing out auto parts gift cards instead of citations for the equipment failures.

Advance Auto Parts supplied Denver police with $25 gift cards that officers can use at their discretion when pulling over a driver for an equipment infraction, KDVR reported.

“Working together is how we create stronger communities, and stronger communities are safer communities,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said.

