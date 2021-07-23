A Big Bend “Dark Sky Reserve” is in the Works (With Art to Help it Along)

The first thing you’d notice when you step into Black Skylands is the beautiful pixel art with its cute characters. You play as Eva, an eleven-year-old girl who is just excited to see her father who had been gone for a long time, exploring the skies beyond an everlasting storm. You do some chores, meet the townsfolk, run around chasing your younger brother—you know, normal kid stuff. But then your dad finally reveals what’s kept him away for so long, he’s brought a caged monster from the storm, and he warns that they are coming.