Nike Files Lawsuit Against Drip Creationz For Trademark Infringement

Nike’s upcoming Space Hippie initiative is carrying the torch for the brand’s focus on future sustainability, and a big part of that is at the literal base of it all: Crater Foam. The coarse rubber is made with a blend of standard Nike foams and (at least) 15 percent Nike Grind Rubber. The reduction in virgin material gives a lower carbon footprint and the Nike Grind granules create a really unique texture and color mix on every midsole. The Air Force 1 Crater has since taken the reigns and has been relentless in its pursuit to carry the Pinwheel project further. Now it’s appeared in another new arrangement, this one boasting the titular cushioning underfoot, two-tone sail and white leather uppers, and a very creative use of recycled materials for the pair’s branding embellishments.