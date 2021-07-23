Nike Files Lawsuit Against Drip Creationz For Trademark Infringement
If y’all thought Nike was done suing people for customizing their classic kicks, think again. After taking Lil Nas X and Warren Lotas to court over their remixes of some of their timeless silhouettes, Nike has now filed a lawsuit against Customs By Ilene, Inc a.k.a Drip Creationz for daring to re-imagine some Air Force 1’s. According to TFL, Nike has slapped a trademark infringement suit against CBI for profiting off of “knockoff Air Force 1-style shoes that it refers to as ‘D1’ shoes.”927theblock.com
