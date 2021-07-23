Cancel
Nike Files Lawsuit Against Drip Creationz For Trademark Infringement

By The Morning Hustle
927theblock.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf y’all thought Nike was done suing people for customizing their classic kicks, think again. After taking Lil Nas X and Warren Lotas to court over their remixes of some of their timeless silhouettes, Nike has now filed a lawsuit against Customs By Ilene, Inc a.k.a Drip Creationz for daring to re-imagine some Air Force 1’s. According to TFL, Nike has slapped a trademark infringement suit against CBI for profiting off of “knockoff Air Force 1-style shoes that it refers to as ‘D1’ shoes.”

BusinessDesign Taxi

Nike Sues Former Employee For Infringing Trademark With Customized Kicks

Nike is no stranger to strict guidelines on its branding and protected imagery, including its iconic Swoosh design. You might remember the Satan Shoes and the legal ramifications that followed. Or the Soulja Boy shoes back in 2013. Now, its latest case sits with a former employee and his company, KickRich.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Nike Files Complaint Against Another Sneaker Customizer

Nike is no stranger to lawsuits. On Monday, the sportswear giant filed a complaint in a federal court against Customs By Ilene, Inc., known as "Drip Creationz." As first reported by The Fashion Law, Nike claims that the customizer is infringing upon Nike's registered trademarks for its signature Air Force 1 silhouette, and is therefore diluting the brand.
BusinessWashington Post

Tiffany, Costco settle suit over diamond ring trademark infringement

Tiffany has settled its more than eight-year-old lawsuit accusing Costco Wholesale of trademark infringement and counterfeiting for selling generic diamond engagement rings bearing the Tiffany name. Monday’s settlement came after the federal appeals court in Manhattan in August threw out a $21 million judgment that Tiffany, acquired in January by...
WWE411mania.com

WWE Files Trademark For ‘Complaining Is Not Conversation’

WWE has filed for a trademark for an interesting phrase: “Complaining Is Not Conversation.” Fightful reports that WWE filed the application for the trademark with the USPTO on July 16th. No word on how the phrase will be used, though is has been marked for both merchandising and shows as...
WWEstillrealtous.com

AEW Files Interesting New Trademark

Wrestling companies are constantly filing trademarks, and on July 28 All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark “King of Harts” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The full trademark description reads as follows:. International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer...
Aerospace & Defensehouseofheat.co

Official Images // Nike Dunk High Rebel “Ghost”

As is the case for almost every Nike classic silhouette, the Nike Dunk High is not immune to a total design overhaul. Like the prevalent Air Force 1 Low Shadow, this new ladies-exclusive Nike Dunk High Rebel silhouette gets heavy-handed on deconstructed double-layering. Perhaps inspired by the works of Chitose...
Aerospace & Defensehouseofheat.co

Air Force 1 Crater Appears with Stuffed Swooshes

Nike’s upcoming Space Hippie initiative is carrying the torch for the brand’s focus on future sustainability, and a big part of that is at the literal base of it all: Crater Foam. The coarse rubber is made with a blend of standard Nike foams and (at least) 15 percent Nike Grind Rubber. The reduction in virgin material gives a lower carbon footprint and the Nike Grind granules create a really unique texture and color mix on every midsole. The Air Force 1 Crater has since taken the reigns and has been relentless in its pursuit to carry the Pinwheel project further. Now it’s appeared in another new arrangement, this one boasting the titular cushioning underfoot, two-tone sail and white leather uppers, and a very creative use of recycled materials for the pair’s branding embellishments.
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

Sole Mates: Jourdan Ash and the Nike Air Force 1

Born in Detroit and raised in Harlem, Jourdan Ash has been immersed in sneaker culture for as long as she can remember. The journalist and founder of True to Us — an online platform that “[normalizes] Black and brown women as the foundation of the sneaker and streetwear industries” — grew up being dressed in Air Jordans by her mother, and then discovered.

