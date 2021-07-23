Digital Hov: Roc Nation & Jay-Z Launch New Multimedia Platform
Another move in the world of multimedia is further solidifying Jay-Z as one of the more powerful global moguls in entertainment. On Thursday, July 22, Roc Nation announced its new partnership with the largest luxury media company in America, Modern Luxury Media. This new venture is to launch a new brand and multimedia platform, Edition, which is primed to be a “fully multi-platform portal into a world of luxury that celebrates talent from diverse communities.” The platform will be a mix of print and digital journalism along with a variety of audio and video content featuring different artists. Isoul H. Harris, the former head of UPTOWN Magazine will serve as editor-in-chief of Edition.927theblock.com
Comments / 0