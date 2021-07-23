Five key takeaways from our analysis of Opendoor’s Wake County home buying spree
The San Francisco-based tech firm Opendoor has been busy. Over the last few years, the iBuyer has made an aggressive play in various parts of North Carolina, purporting to offer homeowners top-dollar for their houses without the hassle of the traditional selling process. And in Wake County specifically, the company has quietly become the top buyer of single-family homes — even amid the coronavirus pandemic.www.newsobserver.com
