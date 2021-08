Must Roe v. Wade stay because it is precedent? That is the steady drumbeat that we will hear from pro-abortion lawyers and activists for the next year. But that claim turns the principle of the rule of law upside down. Court decisions—precedent—only deserve respect if they are settled. Year after year, Roe v. Wade leads to new legal disputes, demonstrating its own unsettledness and its failure to settle the abortion issue in America.