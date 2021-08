Jinx and Shea discuss Outkast’s funkdafied fourth studio album, Stankonia. They talk about how the ATLiens André 3000 and Big Boi collaborated to create hits like “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad),” “Ms. Jackson,” and “So Fresh, So Clean.” Later, find out who had the best guest verse between Erykah Badu, Gangsta Boo, Killer Mike, B-Real, and Sleepy Brown and what made Jinx and Shea say, “DAMN that’s hard as fuck!” Listen as Jinx breaks down the legacy of this album and how it made Atlanta one of the new hubs of hip-hop. As always, stick around to hear a heated courtroom debate in Deena’s Court and find out who gets to select the featured song at the end of the episode.