Omagh bombing may have been preventable, judge rules

By Robert Mendick,
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Omagh bombing may have been prevented by the security forces, a judge ruled as he ordered the Government to conduct an investigation. The atrocity – the single worst incident in the history of the Troubles – claimed the lives of 29 people, including a pregnant woman with twins, when a bomb detonated by the real IRA ripped through the centre of Omagh on a busy Saturday afternoon in August 1998. Eleven of the victims were children.

