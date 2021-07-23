Omagh bombing may have been preventable, judge rules
The Omagh bombing may have been prevented by the security forces, a judge ruled as he ordered the Government to conduct an investigation. The atrocity – the single worst incident in the history of the Troubles – claimed the lives of 29 people, including a pregnant woman with twins, when a bomb detonated by the real IRA ripped through the centre of Omagh on a busy Saturday afternoon in August 1998. Eleven of the victims were children.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0