‘Pet Sematary’ Prequel Cast Adds Cinematic Badass Pam Grier

As unlikely as it seems, there is something that connects Stephen King and Zac Efron. In recent years, both seem to have been given a renaissance, with King seeing more of his works than ever being adapted for TV and cinema, while Efron blew away audiences in The Greatest Showman and has gone on to take on some pretty meaty roles compared to his bouncy days in High School: The Musical. Now the two are coming together with Efron starring in the new adaptation of Firestarter, King's 1980 novel which has previously been adapted for screen, and it seems that King has already expressed his feelings about it.