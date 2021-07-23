‘Pet Sematary’ Prequel Cast Adds Cinematic Badass Pam Grier
The Pet Sematary prequel just got itself a cool new cast member. Pam Grier, the blaxploitation icon and all-around badass, is now part of the growing cast of the Lindsey Beer-directed film. The film will serve as a prequel to the 2019 film adaptation of Stephen King’s famous tale of a burial ground that raises the dead. Filming is expected to begin in August, with the movie set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+.www.slashfilm.com
